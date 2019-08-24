



– Visiting Cole, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Northeast Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New Orleans-style watering hole to an authentic Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cole, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Nola Voodoo Tavern

Topping the list is cafe and bar Nola Voodoo Tavern, which serves seafood and traditional Creole food. Located at 2231 Bruce Randolph Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp.

Inspired by New Orleans, Nola Voodoo Tavern offers an eating and drinking environment meant to evoke the unique atmosphere of the French Quarter. Bayou-style menu items include Cajun cheese fries with crawfish, hush puppies, étouffée, jambalaya and a selection of New Orleans po’boy sandwiches.

Corner Ramen

Next up is Asian fusion bistro Corner Ramen, which specializes in ramen and poke bowls, situated at 1629 Bruce Randolph Ave. With four stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes such as edamame, pork gyoza, a variety of ramen options and sake, along with a sizable list of poke bowls.

Jack Rabbit Slims

Bar and pool hall Jack Rabbit Slims, which offers pizza, nachos and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2222 Bruce Randolph St., 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews.

In addition to being known for making its own handcrafted pizza in-house, Jack Rabbit Slims is popular for its on-site entertainment options, including two pool tables and numerous big screen TVs for sports-viewing

Los Molinos Restaurant

Lastly, Los Molinos Restaurant, a Mexican breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner eatery, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1603 Bruce Randolph Ave. to give it a taste for yourself.

Popular dishes to try here include the chicken or carne asada gorditas, tortas with spicy barbacoa, cheese enchiladas, smothered burritos and the chorizo plate, served alongside Mexican rice and refried beans.

Article provided by Hoodline.