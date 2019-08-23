



– Regis University in Denver is the latest target in a string of cyber attacks , the most recent happening in Texas. On Friday, students found themselves trying to prep for their first week, offline.

“As the year is starting we’re just trying to get our schedules going and just get in contact with our professors and getting in contact via email is the primary way that we rely on, so not having that, it’s hard to get textbooks and figure out what we need for the year,” said Regis sophomore Eryn Byrnes.

The university would not specify what type of threat but it was serious enough that officials shut down its entire IT system Tuesday. As a result, students were cut off from internal phone lines, email, online assignments and the university website.

“The day before it happened, they we’re like giving us reading assignments,” said junior Riley Sneen.

Sneen is an orientation leader so she figured she would have plenty of time to read when events settled down. When the school shut down it’s IT system, she tracked down the professor that gave her the homework.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be able to do this right now’ and she said, ‘Don’t worry, we will talk about it in class. I don’t want anyone to worry about it.’”

The university has said from the beginning that no student will be penalized or lose credit.

For updates, visit https://www.regisupdates.com/ or text: JoinRUAlert to 30890.

The following temporary phone numbers are now available to reach the university:

720-280-7163

720-206-7181

720-285-9412

720-280-7910

729-238-1286

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Messages left after hours will be responded to as quickly as possible.

To reach Regis University Campus Safety call (720) 939-4521 until normal services are restored. An update will be sent when service is back on line.