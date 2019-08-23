  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Denver Zoo


DENVER (CBS4) – The four-month-old baby sloth at the Denver Zoo is growing up fast! Wookie was born on April 11 to mom Charlotte, 23, and her mate Elliott, 28.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Wookie still uses his mom for transportation but he’s spending more time on his own, including sleeping alone. Zoo officials say Wookie is eating all the same fruits and vegetables as the adult sloths.

You can see Wookie, his parents and their other offspring, Baby Ruth, who was born in January of last year, at the Bird World habitat.

 

