ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The chief of the Arvada Fire Protection District has been placed on administrative leave along with his wife, who works as an accounting clerk. A spokesperson for the agency confirms Fire Chief Jon Greer and Lauri Greer were placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 15, pending an investigation.
Battalion Chief Deanna Harrington released the following statement to CBS4:
“Fire Chief Jon Greer and Accounting Clerk Lauri Greer were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of allegations brought to the attention of the Board. The District has the internal capacity to maintain all services to its employees and the citizens it serves. As this is a confidential personnel matter, the District cannot disclose additional information at this time.”
No other details about the investigation were released. Greer has been with the Arvada Fire Protection District since 1979 and has served as fire chief for 12 years.
