AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Superheroes from the Marvel and DC universes came together in Aurora to cheer up young patients being treated at Children’s Hospital.
The real heroes behind the masks are members of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team — and they showed off some super skills by rappelling down the side of building on Thursday.
“While we are honored to do this for the children, we believe that the real heroes are the ones on the inside of Children’s,” the police department wrote on Twitter.
“We come out here and we do it for the children. They’re going through a lot. A lot of them are having a hard time. Some of them are wheelchair bound or bedridden, so anything we can do to kind of help them out and cheer them up,” said one officer suited up as Iron Man. “It’s all about them.”
“We’ll try and wave to them, give them thumbs up, go upside down, maybe try and do a 360,” said the officer behind the Batman mask.
The officer dressed as Catwoman waved and bared her “claws” as she smiled at the kids inside.
Children’s Hospital shared photos and videos of pediatric patients before and during the event. One little boy in Batman pajamas looked especially excited about the special visit.
After the officers rappel down from the roof, they go inside the hospital and visit with patients who aren’t mobile enough to watch through the windows.
The annual event started years ago, after a woman who beat cancer suggested the idea. That woman, and officials from the hospital, approached the police department about making the idea a reality.
“Absolutely we agreed to do it, and it’s a skill that’s necessary for the SWAT team, so we got our gear together and got some superheroes,” one officer said. “Now it’s a yearly event.”
