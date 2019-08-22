Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette focused on gun violence in Denver on Thursday. This comes ahead of her return to Washington DC where her bill to ban high-capacity gun magazines will be discussed by the House.
The Democrat met with a group of Coloradans and gun-safety advocates in Denver to discuss the issue. DeGette introduced legislation earlier this year to reinstate a nationwide ban on high-capacity gun magazines.
The House Judiciary committee is preparing to take up DeGette’s bill as part of a series of gun-safety related bills in the wake of recent mass shootings in the nation.
