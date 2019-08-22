  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette focused on gun violence in Denver on Thursday. This comes ahead of her return to Washington DC where her bill to ban high-capacity gun magazines will be discussed by the House.

The Democrat met with a group of Coloradans and gun-safety advocates in Denver to discuss the issue. DeGette introduced legislation earlier this year to reinstate a nationwide ban on high-capacity gun magazines.

The House Judiciary committee is preparing to take up DeGette’s bill as part of a series of gun-safety related bills in the wake of recent mass shootings in the nation.

