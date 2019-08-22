



– There will soon be a new addition along Platte Street in Denver, but developers aren’t building up. The renovations near the base of Highland Bridge won’t house new neighbors, but rather bring the neighborhood together.

The vacant concrete space, between the Circa Building and the historic Zang Building, will become the Platte Street Plaza -– a gathering spot between Lohi and Commons Park.

“Platte Street is one of the oldest and most established streets in Denver, but it’s going through a renaissance right now,” said Austin Kane, VP and Regional Director of Unico Properties, “This is an example of what a private/public partnership can achieve.”

Platte Street Plaza is a partnership between the City of Denver and Unico. The $1.7 million in equity required for the project furnished by Unico. Unico will also oversee the Plaza’s ongoing maintenance.

“There really is no outdoor space for people to stop, socialize and work. This will be the first,” said Kane. “This gives people an excuse to stop, work, eat, socialize and recreate.”

The vision for Platte Street Plaza is an urban park with trees, shade, seating and free Wi-Fi. The plaza will be equipped with power to host community and civic activities, like farmers markets.

“There will be benches on either side, trees on either side and lights throughout the property. We have an opportunity to add greenery and trees on what was before a public right of way that essentially served as a heat island and nothing else,” said Kane.

There will still be clear pathways for both pedestrians and cyclists when the Plaza is finished. Additional lighting throughout the area will brighten the view for visitors recreating or relaxing. The Platte Street Plaza is expected to be completed by the end of November.

For more information about Platte Street Plaza, visit plattestreetplaza.com.