



– One little girl wants to help spread kindness to counter all the negativity around us. She needs everyone’s art to make that happen.

In front of a handwritten sign that reads “Though I May Be Little, I Am Fierce” 7-year-old Aine Petersen explains what that means to her.

“I am not mean fierce, I am good fierce,” she said.

She calls herself a kindness crusader, work that started with a kindness club. When we first met Petersen in April, she was using chalk to share kind messages on the sidewalk outside of her school.

Today she has an even bigger plan to bring people together.

“A kindness art wall is where I want lots of people from around the world to create art that I can put on tiles on the wall,” Aine said.

Her mother Kendra Petersen says the project started with spreading the word.

“She has such focus and such big dreams and for her dream to be kindness and to be good and to want to change the world, who am I to say ‘no’ or ‘I don’t have time for that’ so I am going to do all I can,” Petersen said.

In just a little over a month they collected more than a dozen tile-size pieces of art that inspire kindness, some more obvious than others.

“I think my baby sister made this,” Aine giggled.

When asked why she was doing it, she said it is needed.

“Because of what is happening lots more people are being mean and being bullied and stuff,” Aine said.

“I do not shield her from the world,” Petersen said. “She knows that there are bullies and that there are shootings and racism and the problems that are not just here in our country but all over the world and it bothers her.”

Aine hopes that by the time her wall is complete she hopes it stretches around the world, if it does not she says she will settle for change.

“I want it to try and help people think better and have their feelings be changed,” Aine said.

She is also raising money to help pay for the construction of her kindness wall and any extra money raised will be sent to immigration groups on the border.

LINK: The Together In Kindness Wall GoFundMe Page | The Kind Krusade