(HOODLINE) – Need more sandwiches in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen
Topping the list is Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen. Located at 2501 Dallas St. in North Aurora, the deli, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp.
Peak To Peak Tap & Brew
Next up is Horseshoe Park’s Peak To Peak Tap & Brew, situated at 16701 E. Iliff Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the brew pub has proven to be a local favorite.
5280 Banh Mi and Grill
Meadow Wood’s 5280 Banh Mi and Grill, located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews.
Dion’s
Dion’s, which serves pizza and salads, as well as sandwiches, is another go-to, with four stars out of 132 Yelp reviews. Head over to 25750 E. Arapahoe Road to see for yourself.
Benders Brat Haus
Finally, over in Tollgate Overlook, check out Benders Brat Haus, which has earned four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches at 700 S. Buckley Road, Suite A.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.