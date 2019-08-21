  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– Severe thunderstorms hit Colorado on Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain, thunder, strong winds and some hail. The storms darkened the skies around the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

The day started out on a pleasant note as cooler, more humid air mass moved into eastern Colorado early on Wednesday, bringing relief from the recent stretch of heat.

(credit: CBS)

But that is exactly what set the stage for the strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

(credit: CBS)

The storms produced locally heavy rain, strong winds and large hail. There were also several areas under flash flood warnings as the heavy rain produced standing water.

(credit: CBS)

There were several vehicles stranded at MLK and Dahlia due to street flooding.

Comments