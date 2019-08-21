Broncos Bogged Down By Poor Special Teams PlayBroncos coach Vic Fangio is absolving left tackle Garett Bolles of his latest infraction, a holding penalty that wiped out a 45-yard catch by Emmanuel Sanders against the 49ers, but he has no excuse for Denver's continued dismal special teams performances.

Rockies Lose Pitcher Jon Gray For Season With Foot FractureThe Colorado Rockies on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season. The 27-year-old Gray is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA this season.

'They Got The Afro On Point': Phillip Lindsay Reacts To New Look In Madden 20The change comes after both the Broncos and Phillip Lindsay called out the popular video game franchise for his initial appearance.

Dalton Risner Relishes Opportunity To Learn From Broncos Offensive Line Coach Mike MunchakBroncos rookie offensive lineman Dalton Risner says he's grown a lot with Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak as his positions coach.

'For My Money, Laviska Shenault Jr. Is One Of Best': CBS Sports' Brent Stover On Colorado Buffaloes StarThe CBS Sports college football host says Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is among the best wide receivers in the country.