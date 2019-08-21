DENVER (CBS4)– One of the biggest conventions in Denver is downsizing. The Outdoor Retailer show said it’s canceling the November Winter Market.

“We care deeply about our community, and alongside OIA, we’re working to support the diverse, evolving needs of the market in order to help the outdoor and snow industries thrive. It’s our goal to bring our industry together and provide the most productive platform for success,” Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director, said in a statement.

When the Outdoor Retailer Show moved from Utah to Colorado, there was also a promise to expand to three shows each year allowing brands to show off new gear before each season. The Winter Market will now be combined with the January Snow Show.

“When we positioned Winter Market at the front of the buying season, it was in response to our community. Through ongoing feedback, it has become clear that one combined winter show in January will best support brands, retailers and reps, leading to greater value for all in attendance. Outdoor Retailer is where the entire industry comes together, and we’re looking forward to having outdoor and snowsports gather for one vibrant show and to collectively help our industry continue to grow. I also want to thank Visit Denver, the Colorado Convention Center, the Denver hotel community and the state of Colorado for their incredible support of Outdoor Retailer and the outdoor community,” Nicholson said in a statement.

The Outdoor Retailer fills the Denver Convention Center twice a year and has a multi-million dollar impact on the Colorado Economy. The previous November Winter Market was not as widely attended as the other two shows.

The Boulder-based Outdoor Industry Association President Amy Roberts said in a statement, “We listened to our members in supporting the move of the trade show from Salt Lake City to Denver and responded to member feedback with our support of an earlier winter show in collaboration with our industry’s specialty retailers. It is clear now that the industry would like one consolidated winter show and we support Outdoor Retailer’s decision to bring the two winter shows together under one roof and in one timeframe. Outdoor Retailer is the one moment when we come together as an industry and we look forward to supporting an exceptional show in January 2020. We will be there with a strong offering of educational, sustainability and advocacy events during the show. I also want to recognize the strong partnership that has developed between OIA, SIA, Outdoor Retailer and Grassroots Outdoor Alliance and we look forward to continued collaboration in support of the industry.”

The winter Outdoor Retailer show will take place Jan. 29-31, 2020.