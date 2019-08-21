Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man recorded his rescue on social media after his plane crashed off the coast of California. David Lesh and his passenger held on to the wing of the plane until rescuers arrived.
The pair were on a photo shoot when Lesh said the plane’s engine died. Another pilot, Owen Leipelt, was flying in another small aircraft and quickly began searching for Lesh and the passenger.
“We were two airplanes flying in formation to take pictures with San Fancisco in the background,” said Leipelt.
The U.S. Coast Guard credits Lesh’s friend for helping guide rescuers to save their lives. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.