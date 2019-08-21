WEATHER ALERTStorms with heavy rain, hail possible this evening
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adams County News, Global Leadership Academy, Lockdown, safe 2 tell

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Teams of Adams County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Global Leadership Academy Wednesday afternoon after a tip about a student with a gun. Just before 3 p.m., investigators said the school located at 7480 Broadway had been cleared and deemed safe.

“There will be a short assembly inside the school with staff and students prior to release. School will be let out at normal time with normal pick up procedures. Thank you for your patience,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The tip came in on Wednesday to the state’s Safe-2-Tell system.

During the lockdown, deputies directed students and staff to certain areas on campus while they investigated the potential threat.

(CBS)

Broadway was temporarily closed from Greenwood to El Paso during the investigation.

Ben Warwick

