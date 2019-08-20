Filed Under:Steamboat Springs News


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A piece of Steamboat Springs history could be yours. The ski resort donated one of its old gondolas to the “Advocates of Routt County.”

(credit: 32auctions.com)

The nonprofit is auctioning off the gondola to help victims of domestic violence.

Bids started at $5,000 and so far the current bid has surpassed $6,000. The auction continues until Aug. 30.

LINK: Steamboat Ski Gondola Auction

