Phillip Lindsay Shares Pictures Of New And Improved Look In Madden 20It appears EA Sports heard the complaints and has given Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay a new look in Madden 20.

4 Takeaways From The Denver Broncos Preseason Loss To San FranciscoThe Denver Broncos lost their second preseason game in a row, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 24-15 on Monday night.

Drew Lock Hurts Thumb During Third Quarter Of Broncos-49ers Preseason GameBroncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock suffered a jammed right thumb Monday night against San Francisco. The second-round pick said his X-rays were negative as he wore a protective brace following Denver's 24-15 loss to the 49ers.

Flacco Plays Full 1st Quarter, Helps Get Broncos On The Board Against 49ersQuarterback Joe Flacco ended his second preseason appearance with seven completions on 11 attempts.

Paxton Lynch In Concussion Protocol After Helmet-To-Helmet HitFormer Broncos first round pick and current Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is in the NFL's concussion protocol after he was hit by a Vikings cornerback.

Emmanuel Sanders To Play For 1st Time Since Achilles Tear In DecemberFor the first time since last December, the Broncos will return to Broncos Stadium at Mile High to host the San Francisco 49ers at 6 p.m.