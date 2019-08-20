Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A piece of Steamboat Springs history could be yours. The ski resort donated one of its old gondolas to the “Advocates of Routt County.”
The nonprofit is auctioning off the gondola to help victims of domestic violence.
Bids started at $5,000 and so far the current bid has surpassed $6,000. The auction continues until Aug. 30.
