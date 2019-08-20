DENVER (CBS4) – The 2020 presidential election is more than 400 days away, but there are two clear tiers of Democratic candidates in Colorado. A new Emerson poll shows the favorites in the Centennial State.
In the poll, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren are the early pacesetters in the race for the White House among Colorado voters. Sanders leads the pack at 25%, Biden is close in second at 25%, and Warren trails at 20%. Kamala Harris is fourth at 13% and Pete Buttigieg rounds out the top five at 5%.
Andrew Yang and Cory Booker are behind them at 4% and 2%, respectively. No other candidate tops the 1% threshold in this poll.
Each of the top five candidates beat President Donald Trump in a prospective head-to-head matchup. Biden, Buttigieg, and Sanders beat Trump 55%-45%, Warren beats Trump 53%-46%, and Harris beats Trump 51%-48%.
In a hypothetical 2020 Senate matchup between Senator Cory Gardner and former Colorado Governor and presidential candidate John Hickenlooper, Hickenlooper holds a strong 53%-40% lead. He has a strong lead among Independents in that race, where he leads Gardner 55%-34%.
