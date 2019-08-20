Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – When 7-year-old Jayden Anthony put his breakdancing moves on display on the 16th Street Mall, he didn’t know he’d have some serious competition from a Denver cop.
“My godson had the most unexpected experience at the 16th [Street] Mall this weekend,” Morgan Lynch wrote on Facebook. “No one knew this police officer had moves like Jayden.”
Lynch encouraged people to share the video.
“Keep this going! ❤️ Focus on the good in this world!” she wrote.
You can see more of Jayden’s impressive dance skills on Instagram.
