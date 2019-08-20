Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after an accident between a bicycle and a pickup truck at Highway 85 and 69th in Commerce City on Tuesday. The crash happened during the morning rush hour.
A Commerce City Police Officer found the crash at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday. A four-door passenger truck headed south on Highway 85 hit a bicyclist in the intersection headed east on East 69th. The man on the bicycle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not hurt.
The intersection reopened at 6:40 a.m.
