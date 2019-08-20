  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Commerce City News, Traffic Accident

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after an accident between a bicycle and a pickup truck at Highway 85 and 69th in Commerce City on Tuesday. The crash happened during the morning rush hour.

(credit: CBS)

A Commerce City Police Officer found the crash at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday. A four-door passenger truck headed south on Highway 85 hit a bicyclist in the intersection headed east on East 69th. The man on the bicycle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not hurt.

The intersection reopened at 6:40 a.m.

Ben Warwick

Comments