By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Belmar Park, Lakewood News


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A second person has died after two stabbings at Belmar Park early Thursday morning. Police were called to the Lakewood Heritage Center around midnight Thursday after reports of a stabbing.

Two men were in the park when another man approached them and stabbed one several times. That person died Monday.

Just before 7:00 a.m. that morning, a second man, unrelated to the first incident, was found with several stab wounds near the Colorado Fire Fighters Memorial not far from the Lakewood Heritage Center. That person, 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick, was dead when police got to the scene.

Police have not connected the stabbings.

Detectives are looking for a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s, roughly 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with short, black hair. When he was last seen, the suspect did not have facial hair and was wearing a black hoodie with some type of emblem on it.

