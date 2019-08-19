Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Plans to build the tallest building in Colorado at 650 17th Street might be changing. The original developer who submitted plans for the 81-story building is now no longer under contract for that parking lot.
BusinessDen reports Harbinger Development, out of Boston, is now under contract for the location at 17th and California Streets. Details about what they propose to build have not been released.
The new owner develops hotels. They reportedly purchased the land last week for $17.5 million.
For now, Denver’s tallest building is Republic Plaza with 56 stories at 714 feet. A tower 1,000 feet tall would be the 19th tallest building in the U.S.
