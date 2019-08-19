  • CBS4On Air

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield Police released photos of a suspect vehicle following an attempted abduction Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Whitney Circle near 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

(credit: Broomfield Police Department)

A young teenager told investigators she was walking home from school in the Broadlands neighborhood when a man got out of a parked pickup truck and tried to push her inside.

The girl was able to escape and run to safety. Officers say the suspect is a 30-40 year-old white man with an average build and average height. He is believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck with a crew cab.

Officers say the truck appears to be a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 with aftermarket wheels and a missing center cap from the rear passenger side wheel.

If you see this suspect, call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Vince Lopez at 720-887-5249.

