Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge is recognized as the third most expensive town for housing in America. Steamboat Springs comes in as number five. Lending Tree crunched the numbers.
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge is recognized as the third most expensive town for housing in America. Steamboat Springs comes in as number five. Lending Tree crunched the numbers.
It says both renting and owning a home are out of reach for median income earners in a majority of the towns ranked. Researchers say the median home value is nearly $548,000.
Some of the towns are still relatively affordable like Los Alamos, N.M. or Gillette, Wyo.
The top 10 most expensive towns, according to the survey, are as follows:
- Vineyard Haven, MA
- Summit Park, UT
- Breckenridge, CO
- Jackson, WY
- Steamboat Springs, CO
- Herber, UT
- Juneau, AK
- Hood River, OR
- Hailey, ID
- Easton, MD
You must log in to post a comment.