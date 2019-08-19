Filed Under:Breckenridge News, Colorado News


BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge is recognized as the third most expensive town for housing in America. Steamboat Springs comes in as number five. Lending Tree crunched the numbers.

A true clash of the seasons!! What a gorgeous pic. Stephen Johnson took this looking at Breckenridge
from French Gulch Road in 2017.

It says both renting and owning a home are out of reach for median income earners in a majority of the towns ranked. Researchers say the median home value is nearly $548,000.

Some of the towns are still relatively affordable like Los Alamos, N.M. or Gillette, Wyo.

The top 10 most expensive towns, according to the survey, are as follows:

  1. Vineyard Haven, MA
  2. Summit Park, UT
  3. Breckenridge, CO
  4. Jackson, WY
  5. Steamboat Springs, CO
  6. Herber, UT
  7. Juneau, AK
  8. Hood River, OR
  9. Hailey, ID
  10. Easton, MD

 

