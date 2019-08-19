BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized a bear that broke into a remote Boulder County cabin Saturday morning. Todd Wallace said he and his wife were about to walk in the front door around 12:30 a.m. when his wife saw the bear.
The bear, which hadn’t seen the couple, tore through nearly their entire living room and kitchen area.
“It ate anything from noodles, to sugar, to meat. He wasn’t a choosy eater. He wanted it all,” Wallace said.
The Wallace’s went back to their car and called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for help. An hour later the deputy arrived and checked the home. The bear had already ran away.
Parks and Wildlife set a trap for the bear stocked with food.
CPW officials said the female bear was estimated to be four years old and 200 pounds. There were no signs that she had reproduced yet.
“(The bear) obviously got into the refrigerator, and did some pretty significant damage. It emptied it out for the most part, and enjoyed a pretty good meal,” Wallace said.
Wallace said he was contacting his insurance company to see if he had “bear coverage,” and looked forward to fixing his property. He said he knew he would be living in wildlife territory when he bought the property. However, he expected them to stay outside of the house.
