COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs woman is heartbroken after everything in her storage unit was stolen. Among the items was her grandfather’s ashes.
Tia Marie Johnson and her family were in the process of moving, so they rented the storage unit.
On Thursday, they learned the criminals cut the lock and loaded everything onto a U-Haul truck.
Some of the other things stolen include wedding gifts, her children’s toys and personal information.
“I actually collapsed crying because that was like everything we had accomplished in the last four years that we’ve been together,” Johnson said.
Johnson estimates thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen. She has insurance, but says many of the items were priceless.
