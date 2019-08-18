  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    2:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 150 soldiers are back in the United States. They returned Saturday night from Afghanistan.

(credit: CBS)

Fort Carson soldiers and Utah Army National Guard soldiers reunited with their loved ones in a homecoming ceremony in Colorado Springs.

(credit: CBS)

The soldiers deployed in November and December of last year.

“I could hold her in my palm when I left, and now I need almost both hands,” one soldier said while holding his young daughter.

(credit: CBS)

“Going to go eat something good probably… Take a shower from all of the traveling, and go eat something good, yes,” another soldier said.

(credit: CBS)

The soldiers were part of the regular rotation of forces to Afghanistan to train and help Afghan security forces.

Comments