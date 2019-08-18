Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 150 soldiers are back in the United States. They returned Saturday night from Afghanistan.
Fort Carson soldiers and Utah Army National Guard soldiers reunited with their loved ones in a homecoming ceremony in Colorado Springs.
The soldiers deployed in November and December of last year.
“I could hold her in my palm when I left, and now I need almost both hands,” one soldier said while holding his young daughter.
“Going to go eat something good probably… Take a shower from all of the traveling, and go eat something good, yes,” another soldier said.
The soldiers were part of the regular rotation of forces to Afghanistan to train and help Afghan security forces.
