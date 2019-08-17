  • CBS4On Air

Commerce City News, Plague


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge reopened Saturday after it was closed earlier this month because of plague concerns. Officials had at least two confirmed cases in prairie dogs.

The animals were infected by fleas and there were concerns that the fleas could infect dogs. The refuge was closed for more than two weeks.

The refuge sprayed insecticide to try to keep the plague from spreading.

Health officials say there are no known human cases at this time, but if you think you may have been exposed, and have symptoms similar to the flu, you should consult a doctor.

