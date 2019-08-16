Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver-based Frontier Airlines is offering flights out of Denver International Airport for less than $35. Destinations include Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orlando, Salt Lake City, and more.
Of course, seats are limited at these fares and there are certain restrictions:
- Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Aug. 19
- Tickets must be purchased at least three days in advance
- The fares are only valid for nonstop domestic flights on select days of the week
Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.
Visit www.flyfrontier.com/deals/flight-sales/ to see the full list of destinations and complete list of restrictions.
