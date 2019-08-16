  • CBS4On Air

By Jamie Leary
Filed Under:Colorado Wildfire, Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire


(CBS4) – More than 100 firefighters were working to protect homes from a wildland fire in Deer Creek Canyon Thursday night and 285 homes were given notices to evacuate. Many evacuees were prepared — they had been through it before with the Hayman Fire — but for Judi Henry, the process of getting out was more stressful than ever before.

(credit: CBS)

The Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire was reported by neighbors around 4:45 Thursday afternoon. Wind quickly pushed the fire through dry fuels. Agencies from across the state quickly responded and worked to secure a perimeter around the fire, which was at 13.5 acres Thursday night. On Friday morning after daybreak the fire was 50% contained.

“Oh, it was crazy,” Judi said. “We got a phone call and they said ‘Get out immediately. Take pets you can carry, others leave.'”

(credit: CBS)

Judi was able to grab her small dog, Gabi, but had to leave her two big dogs behind. She frantically phoned her husband.

“I called him, I said ‘I’m leaving the canyon with Gabi but the big dogs are still there.'”

(credit: CBS)

Judi left her home, and her husband, John, was able to convince a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to let him drive to get his dogs.

The Henry family has been through several evacuations but say this evacuation order came with a sense of urgency they have never felt before.

“The sense of urgency I think was good and I think they’re doing what they need to do to keep people safe,” said John.

(credit: CBS)

The Henrys don’t believe their home is at risk at the moment but say they are prepared for the worst.

“My opinion is, it’s a house as long as our family is out and our pets are out I’m fine,” said John.

Officials set up a shelter for evacuees and the American Red Cross said it would provide food to those who needed it.

Jamie Leary

