



– More than 100 firefighters were working to protect homes from a wildland fire in Deer Creek Canyon Thursday night and 285 homes were given notices to evacuate. Many evacuees were prepared — they had been through it before with the Hayman Fire — but for Judi Henry, the process of getting out was more stressful than ever before.

The Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire was reported by neighbors around 4:45 Thursday afternoon. Wind quickly pushed the fire through dry fuels. Agencies from across the state quickly responded and worked to secure a perimeter around the fire, which was at 13.5 acres Thursday night. On Friday morning after daybreak the fire was 50% contained.

“Oh, it was crazy,” Judi said. “We got a phone call and they said ‘Get out immediately. Take pets you can carry, others leave.'”

Judi was able to grab her small dog, Gabi, but had to leave her two big dogs behind. She frantically phoned her husband.

“I called him, I said ‘I’m leaving the canyon with Gabi but the big dogs are still there.'”

Judi left her home, and her husband, John, was able to convince a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to let him drive to get his dogs.

The Henry family has been through several evacuations but say this evacuation order came with a sense of urgency they have never felt before.

“The sense of urgency I think was good and I think they’re doing what they need to do to keep people safe,” said John.

The Henrys don’t believe their home is at risk at the moment but say they are prepared for the worst.

“My opinion is, it’s a house as long as our family is out and our pets are out I’m fine,” said John.

Officials set up a shelter for evacuees and the American Red Cross said it would provide food to those who needed it.

