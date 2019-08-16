Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Heat is On across Colorado through Labor Day weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation teamed with the Colorado State Patrol to increase DUI enforcement as the unofficial end to summer draws near.
Drivers should expect to see extra patrols and checkpoints through Labor Day weekend across the state.
CDOT is once again offering its 50% off deal on personal breathalyzers to help keep drivers safe on Colorado roadways.
The discounted devices are sold through the website codot.bactrack.com.
