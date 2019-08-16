DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Sunday, Denver International Airport will begin roadwork along Peña Blvd. from Picadilly (near Final Approach) to Tower Rd. Crews will repair and replace concrete and repair the outbound Second Creek bridge, near Tower Rd. The project also includes road repairs in some on-airport parking lots and side roads.
Construction on Peña Blvd. will take place overnight, during off-peak hours, through the end of the year. During construction, motorists can expect various lane closures on both inbound and outbound Peña Blvd. Sundays through Thursdays. Work on inbound Peña will take place from approximately 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. while work on outbound Peña Blvd. will take place from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Starting Sunday, drivers can expect a left lane closure on outbound Peña Blvd. from Picadilly, near Final Approach, to Tower Rd. Follow @DENAirport on Twitter for the latest information on lane closures through the project.
Airport officials recommend drivers plan ahead and give extra time to reach their destination. Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph in construction zones and vehicle passing will not be allowed within the traffic control work areas.
