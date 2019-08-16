DENVER (CBS4) – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting that involved Denver police officers outside a 7-Eleven at Colfax Avenue and Perry Street. The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said officers noticed a “vehicle of interest” in the parking lot which was occupied by two people and approached them.
“I don’t believe it was a stolen vehicle,” explained DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas. “I’m not exactly sure of the circumstances by which it was determined to be a vehicle of interest.”
Thomas said a woman inside the vehicle got out and ran. As officers chased after her, the woman turned and fired at the officers. Thomas told CBS4 the officers did return fire, hitting the woman. She was transported to a local hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Neighbors in the area reported hearing more than a dozen shots throughout the incident.
“I can’t tell you how many shots were fired by officers and fired by the suspect, but there was a significant number of shots fired,” Thomas said.
A man who was also in the vehicle was taken into custody.
