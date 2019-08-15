FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A blind wolf dog is in recovery after undergoing emergency surgery at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital on Wednesday. “Skye” was found wandering West Virginia in June and officials say she had been chained to a tree and rarely fed for years before she was rescued.
Officials with the W.O.L.F Sanctuary in Laporte, Colorado say Michelle Cole, who is affiliated with the Humane Society in West Virginia, learned the 7-year-old hybrid was at the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Her husband, Tom Cole, is a pilot and the couple reached out to the sanctuary to see if they could give Skye a home.
“They graciously transferred Skye over 7 hours of flight time via private plane,” Jessica Kole with the sanctuary stated.
Skye arrived at the Northern Colorado Regional airport in Loveland on Tuesday. Skye was taken for a checkup after her arrival and veterinarians discovered a life-threatening condition.
“Skye developed a hernia in her diaphragm, which allowed her intestines to travel up to her chest cavity. This condition is fatal if left untreated,” Kole stated.
Sanctuary staff said Skye underwent the 90-minute surgery Wednesday. The cost of her surgery was estimated to be over $9,600.
“Skye is a fighter and it is a miracle she is truly with us at this very moment,” sanctuary officials said. “We presume her condition has been caused by serious neglect.”
On Thursday, sanctuary officials said Skye was “resting peacefully” at CSU.
“She is a fighter and we will do whatever we can do help this beautiful girl,” Kole stated.
The sanctuary is asking for donations to help cover the cost of Skye’s surgery and medical care. You can make a donation here.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.