JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to put out a wildfire burning in Jefferson County on Thursday afternoon. The fire was burning in Deer Creek Canyon.
We are working with firefighters to evacuate citizens & put out a fire near the mouth of Deer Creek Park near Grizzly and Bear Claw Drives. Fire is currently 200 by 200 feet. Call came in around 4:45 p.m. & a chopper is en route. Please avoid the area! #jeffco pic.twitter.com/xFmJ846S2P
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 15, 2019
Evacuations have been ordered near the mouth of Deer Creek Park near Grizzly and Bear Claw Drive. Evacuation orders have been sent out to 284 residences.
Copter4 flew over the wildfire, which was sending up large plumes of white smoke. The flames could be seen consuming trees from Copter4. The fire was burning in rocky, rough terrain.
Fire crews could be seen spraying the flames.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
As of 5 p.m. the fire was 200 by 200 feet.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.