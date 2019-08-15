Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A multi-vehicle crash shut down two northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Broadway at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The extent of injuries was unclear.
#ALERT DPD on scene at NB I25 and Broadway on multiple car crash. NB I25 is currently shut down st Broadway pic.twitter.com/zsZOghY1u5
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 16, 2019
The lanes were reopened a short time later.
#UPDATE NB I25 is back open
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 16, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.