Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood are asking people to stay away from Belmar Park. An investigation into a fatal stabbing was taking place Thursday morning at the park.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood are asking people to stay away from Belmar Park. An investigation into a fatal stabbing was taking place Thursday morning at the park.
“We are asking everyone to please stay clear of Belmar Park for the time being,” police tweeted.
A police spokesman later told CBS4 they got a call about a stabbing near the Lakewood Heritage Center early Thursday morning. Later in the morning police got a call about a body being found on the northeast side of the park. Officers found the person’s body with multiple stab wounds.
In addition to one person being killed, another person was in the hospital due to the incident. That person’s condition and identity are unknown.
You must log in to post a comment.