



– Spending time in City Park? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a well-loved hair salon to a restaurant known for its biscuits.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in City Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Bad Kittie Salon

Topping the list is hair salon and beauty parlor The Bad Kittie Salon. Located at 2909 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 2007, this boutique hair salon specializes in an array of beauty services, from haircuts, hair coloring treatments, blowouts and perms to eyelash extensions, make-up application, waxing and up-do styling for special events.

Denver Biscuit Co.

Next up is breakfast and brunch cafe Denver Biscuit Co., which is primarily known for biscuits, situated at 3237 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 3,215 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

As its name suggests, Denver Biscuit Co. serves a variety of biscuit sandwiches and other biscuit plates. On the menu, look for biscuits and gravy, biscuit pot pie, biscuit French toast and sandwiches like The Elmer, which comes with smoked pulled pork, fried onions and barbecue sauce.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Mexican cantina Tacos Tequila Whiskey is another fine choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, located at 1514 York St., four stars out of 991 reviews.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey is well-known for its selection of street tacos on the menu, featuring options such as barbacoa, carnitas, pollo agave with Mexican chimichurri and shrimp tempura.

To The Wind Bistro

Check out To The Wind Bistro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American eatery at 3333 E. Colfax Ave.

Popular dishes to try here include the seared duck breast, rockfish, cornmeal waffle, buttermilk chicken, Spanish octopus and striped bass.

Pepper Asian Bistro

And then there’s Pepper Asian Bistro, a local favorite with four stars out of 505 reviews. Stop by 2831 E. Colfax Ave. to hit up the Asian fusion restaurant next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Inspired by the cuisines traditionally found in China and Thailand, Pepper Asian Bistro offers its own contemporary interpretations of classic Asian fare on its extensive menu.

Article provided by Hoodline.