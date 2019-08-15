



– The Cirque du Soleil show “Corteo” returns to Colorado for a week-long run at the Pepsi Center. The show celebrates traditional circus acts centered around the story of a clown dreaming of his own funeral.

“Corteo is one of the most unique Cirque du Soleil productions,” said Maxwell Batista, senior publicist for Cirque Du Soleil. “It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of hours, and a lot of people as well.”

The show features a team of more than 110 people from 52 different nationalities. While so many performers take the stage, there is a tech staff of 32 working behind the scenes. It takes an entire day to setup the show, which is touring across North America, but only three hours to tear down and start the move to the next city.

Batista travels with the show and spoke to CBS4 inside the Pepsi Center as the entire cast and crew were preparing for opening night.

“It’s really exciting because the audience is always showing their love,” said Batista. “The performers can feel that on stage.”

The show has a dark undertone with the image of a funeral. But, the journey this clown takes is one that celebrates the greatest moments of his life with friends from around the world.

Corteo runs Aug. 15 – 22 at the Pepsi Center. The show was last in Colorado in May 2018.

“Corteo is the show that brings people to a different experience,” Batista said. “It’s easy for you to connect with what’s happening on stage because you see a human.”

