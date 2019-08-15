Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Returning to civilian life after working in the military can be a tough transition for veterans, but there are ways veterans can find the right career path. That’s why a major job recruiting event at Broncos Stadium at Mile High will be running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The event has been happening for several years, but this year there will be a larger than ever number of companies: 84. The open positions range from retail to health care to aerospace. And while the latest veteran unemployment numbers are low from July, organizers with this event say some veterans are underemployed and that this can be an opportunity simply to find an opportunity to move up.
“What I recommend doing is come out, build that network, see what the best one is for you. A lot of our recruiters are veterans themselves. So it’s easy to have that conversation, really see where you fit in,” Heidi Miller, an event planner with Recruit Military said.
Pre-registration is available but is not required. The entrance is at Gate 2.
