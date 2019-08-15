Comments
“They had a more diverse curriculum, they had 100% of the students who apply for college get in and because I want to go to college that’s one of the reasons that I mostly chose this school,” said student Cassandra Maynard.
“I think the mission of getting 100% of students into college, I think setting the foundation in 6th grade is so important, and so being able to be part of a founding school is just an incredible opportunity,” said teacher Natalie Graebe.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Students headed back to class at a new STEM school in Aurora on Thursday. The new Aurora Science Technology School expands a successful Denver DSST program.
The school year began with more than 150 sixth graders. For students and teachers, it’s the DSST success story that drew them to the school.
The AST Owls are in a temporary space but there will be a groundbreaking next month for their permanent home. That school will be located on the Anschutz Medical Center campus.
