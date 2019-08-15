  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Students headed back to class at a new STEM school in Aurora on Thursday. The new Aurora Science Technology School expands a successful Denver DSST program.

(credit: CBS)

The school year began with more than 150 sixth graders. For students and teachers, it’s the DSST success story that drew them to the school.

(credit: CBS)

“They had a more diverse curriculum, they had 100% of the students who apply for college get in and because I want to go to college that’s one of the reasons that I mostly chose this school,” said student Cassandra Maynard.

(credit: CBS)


“I think the mission of getting 100% of students into college, I think setting the foundation in 6th grade is so important, and so being able to be part of a founding school is just an incredible opportunity,” said teacher Natalie Graebe.

(credit: CBS)

The AST Owls are in a temporary space but there will be a groundbreaking next month for their permanent home. That school will be located on the Anschutz Medical Center campus.

Comments