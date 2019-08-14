



– As the Broncos gear up to kick off the 2019 season, RTD is reminding fans of several options to get to the game. BroncosRide will be available for each home game.

The service offers direct bus and rail service from stops across the city. Fares range from $6 to $10.50, depending on the starting point. Some fares may qualify for a discount.

The Federal Shuttle will operate every 5-to-10 minutes starting two hours before kickoff on weekend games, and 90 minutes before kickoff on weekday games. The last bus leaves Lincoln High 15 minutes before kickoff. The last bus following the game leaves 45 minutes after the end of the game. Direct bus service starts up to 2 and a half hours before kickoff on the weekend game days and two hours before weekday game days.

On the rails, fans are encouraged to use the C and E-Lines, which stop at the stadium, or the W-Line, which stops at the Decatur-Federal station and is a quick walk to the stadium. Fans can also use the D and H-Lines and transfer to the C and E lines at the Broadway, Alameda, or 10th and Osage stations. The A, B, and G-Lines are also options, with a transfer to the C, E, or W-Lines.

Bus rides will not be provided from the Alameda & Havana Park-n-Ride, the Ward Road Park-n-Ride, or the Olde Town Park-n-Ride. Riders will have to take the G-Line and transfer. Lastly, no parking will be allowed at the Decatur-Federal station between 1:00 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on game days.

The dates for the rules are below:

Preseason

Monday, Aug. 19

Thursday, Aug. 29

Regular Season

Sunday, Sept. 15

Sunday, Sept. 29

Sunday, Oct. 13

Thursday, Oct. 17

Sunday, Nov. 3

Sunday, Dec. 1

Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22 (TBD)

Sunday, Dec. 29

A full map and detailed info is available on RTD’s website.