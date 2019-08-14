Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday was ‘Bark at the Park’ night at Coors Field. The Rockies posted photos of fans and their furry friends at the ballpark for the annual event.
Dogs and owners alike were invited to take part in fun activities as the Rockies took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Plenty of pups dressed up in fun outfits including Dinger costumes.
Parker the snow dog was one of 800 dogs in the stands. His owner dressed him in a Von Miller Jersey before they chowed down on a hot dog. Parker even got VIP access to the field during a pre-game parade.
Dog owners went home from the game with a ‘Bark at the Park’ water bowl and bandana. One dollar from every ticket purchased will support Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).
