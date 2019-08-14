



– Shaffer Elementary in Jefferson County is being recognized for outstanding leadership and success. The FranklinCovey Company, the publisher of the highly-successful “7 Habits” series, is behind the recognition.

The Lighthouse Milestone is a distinguished standard set by the publisher. They name schools as “Leader In Me” schools after an application and three- to five-year accreditation process after document successes in leadership and impacts on staff, students, parents, and the community.

“We are honored to become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School,” Shaffer principal Jeremy Brasher said in a press release. “We have seen such amazing results from implementing The Leader in Me process at our school. Our success has also built a stronger community and the overall vibe at Shaffer is amazing. This process has had a significant impact on all students, staff, and parents. We anticipate getting greater results over time through our mission of “Learn Together-Lead Together.”

Since its launch nearly six years ago, nearly 4,000 public, private, magnet, and charter schools have adopted the “Leader in Me” program. To learn more about the program, head to FranklinCovey’s website.