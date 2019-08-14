  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado authorities have determined that a 45-year-old man who died during a mountain bike race last weekend suffered a heart attack.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that Andrew Balika, of Littleton, collapsed about 2:30 p.m. Saturday during the 50-mile Steamboat Stinger mountain bike race in a remote area of Emerald Mountain.

Authorities say Balika had stopped to rest on a bench near an aid station and was talking to a race coordinator when he fell over. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said an autopsy done on Monday concluded that Balika was the victim of a “sudden cardiac death.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments