Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado authorities have determined that a 45-year-old man who died during a mountain bike race last weekend suffered a heart attack.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado authorities have determined that a 45-year-old man who died during a mountain bike race last weekend suffered a heart attack.
The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that Andrew Balika, of Littleton, collapsed about 2:30 p.m. Saturday during the 50-mile Steamboat Stinger mountain bike race in a remote area of Emerald Mountain.
Authorities say Balika had stopped to rest on a bench near an aid station and was talking to a race coordinator when he fell over. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said an autopsy done on Monday concluded that Balika was the victim of a “sudden cardiac death.”
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.