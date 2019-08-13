AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The High Line Canal is a 71 mile stretch of trail that weaves through the Metro area, connecting different neighborhoods and thousands of residents. Now, parts of the trail could use some TLC and those who use it often, are being asked to help out.

The High Line Canal Conservancy is teaming up with Volunteers For Outdoor Colorado to host a volunteer opportunity to clean up a stretch of the trail in Aurora.

“The canal is just so beloved in our communities,” explained Harriet LaMair, with the High Line Conservancy. “It’s a way to connect with nature in the city.”

The organizations are looking for volunteers to help remove noxious and invasive weeds along the trail. Those weeds, post a threat to natural vegetation.

“They tend to just take over and crowd out all the native vegetation,” explained Kellie Flowers with the VOC. “Getting rid of these noxious weeds gives the native plants space to come back in and thrive and have a nice ripple effect on the ecosystem.”

The non-native weeds can also pose a risk to those enjoying the trail, because of thorns, pollen and toxicity. The organizations will provide gloves and tools for those who volunteer.

“Were really all about getting people to take ownership of the land that they enjoy and taking action and giving back to those places,” Flowers said.

Volunteers as young as 8 years old are welcome to participate. The volunteering opportunity is scheduled for Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. People wishing to help out can meet at a stretch of the canal in Aurora near DeLaney Farm Histroic District. Parking is available at 16300 E. Centretech Parkway.

Another invasive weed management volunteer opportunity will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10.