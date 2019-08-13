Dozens Become U.S. Citizens At Rocky Mountain National ParkMore than three dozen people became U.S. citizens with the Rocky Mountain National Park as their backdrop.

13 minutes ago

Fun Video Announcing Nuggets 2019-2020 Schedule Features PuppiesThe 2019-20 NBA schedule was announced Monday afternoon, and the Denver Nuggets will begin their defense of the team's Northwest Division title with three straight road games.

15 minutes ago

Woman Suspected In Colorado Murder Gets Year In Jail For Role In Fatal Utah ShootingThe wife of a man accused of fatally shooting a University of Utah student has been sentenced to a year in jail for her role in the killing. Katie Johnston reports.

18 minutes ago

City Of Denver Moves To End Great Hall Contract At Denver International AirportCBS4 has learned that the city has moved to terminate the renovation contract for Denver International Airport's Great Hall project, telling the developer, Great Hall Partners, that it has been fired "for convenience."

25 minutes ago

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Announces Name Of Baby Sloth"We're happy to introduce you to BEAN!" zoo officials said on Facebook on Monday.

2 hours ago

Blue-Green Algae Leads To Closure Of Prospect Lake In Colorado SpringsProspect Lake is closed in Colorado Springs after water samples tested positive for blue-green algae.

2 hours ago