DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A judge has postponed the trial of a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado. The Durango Herald reports 57-year-old Mark Redwine’s trial was set to begin Sept. 17, but the timing was complicated in July after one of his attorneys was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges.

Since the arrest, the attorney has failed to appear at two hearings, and the judge deemed him unable to properly represent Redwine.

It could be months before a new attorney is caught up on the case and ready for trial.

Redwine is suspected of killing his son Dylan in November 2012, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Mark Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir.

