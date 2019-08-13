By Ben Warwick
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Lightning isn’t only a danger to humans in Colorado. It also poses a threat to wildlife.

A bear was killed in a tree after a lightning strike in Teller County Monday night. The bear was sitting in the tree and died instantly, according to Colorado Department of Wildlife officers.

The office estimates the bear weighed around 300 pounds.

