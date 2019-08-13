DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies catcher Dom Nuñez hit a solo shot in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 9-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to become the seventh player in franchise history to homer during his major league debut.
Nuñez found out he was being called up when his Triple-A Albuquerque team manager Glenallen Hill called a postgame meeting in the clubhouse.
“He looked over at me and said, ‘Nunez, you’re going to the big leagues,'” he recounted. “The whole team erupted.”
Nuñez was picked by Colorado as an infielder in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He switched to catcher the following season.
The 24-year-old had about a dozen family and friends in attendance at Coors Field on Tuesday.
