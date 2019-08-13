  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies catcher Dom Nuñez hit a solo shot in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 9-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to become the seventh player in franchise history to homer during his major league debut.

Dom Nunez hits a solo home run for his first Major League hit in the eighth inning. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Nuñez found out he was being called up when his Triple-A Albuquerque team manager Glenallen Hill called a postgame meeting in the clubhouse.

Dom Nunez of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by teammates after hitting an eighth-inning solo home run for his first Major League hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“He looked over at me and said, ‘Nunez, you’re going to the big leagues,'” he recounted. “The whole team erupted.”

Nuñez was picked by Colorado as an infielder in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He switched to catcher the following season.

The 24-year-old had about a dozen family and friends in attendance at Coors Field on Tuesday.

