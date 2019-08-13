



12-time PGA tour winner Justin Leonard joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Justin Leonard, who grew up in Texas, currently lives in Aspen with his wife and four children and is currently working as a golf analyst. Among the topics Leonard and Spencer talked about was Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters.

“This comeback, it goes beyond golf,” said Leonard. “A lot of people, including myself, never thought we would see that good a player from Tiger Woods again.”

In addition to his work as a television analyst, Leonard also has a new business venture called Golf Forever which is an educational and exercise program designed to build the ultimate golf-fit body.

“It’s really for golfers who are having back issues,” says Leonard. “You get a workout program tailor made for you and for your issues, and as you move along and progress you find that all of a sudden the pain subsides.”

In addition to workout tips, Leonard creates videos to help with course management and tie in his experiences as a player to help other golfers.

“It’s just a really exciting venture to be a part of because there truly is nothing like it out there,” says Leonard.

To find out at more about Golf Forever you can visit their website at GolfForever.com.