DENVER (CBS4) – A free job fair for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The DAV and RecruitMilitary event will features more than 80 employers who are ready to hire.
“In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers,” officials stated. “The company is actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses – nearly 25% – a rate more than six times the national average.”
Some of the companies looking to fill open positions include Walgreens, FedEx, Sysco and Lockheed Martin.
In addition to traditional jobs, officials say there are more than 8,000 remote work options available to military spouses and military trained talent.
For more information, and to see the full list of exhibitors, visit the Recruit Military website.
