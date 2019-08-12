Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency roadwork on Interstate 25 in Douglas County caused some headaches for drivers heading north during the Monday morning rush hour. Crews are expected to work and clean up through 7:30 a.m.
The right lane was blocked at Tomah Road up to Plum Creek Parkway causing slow speeds.
I-25 NB: Emergency roadwork between Exit 174 – Tomah Road and Exit 181 – Plum Creek Parkway. UPDATE: Road work will be extended until 7:30 am in this area, with the right lane blocked. Expect delays. https://t.co/Ib0EQ1WWZc
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 12, 2019
When construction is finished, there will be an express toll lane in each direction. Work should be finished by the fall of 2022.
