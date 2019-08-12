  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County News, Interstate 25, South Gap Project


DOUGLAS COUNTY,  Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency roadwork on Interstate 25 in Douglas County caused some headaches for drivers heading north during the Monday morning rush hour. Crews are expected to work and clean up through 7:30 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

The right lane was blocked at Tomah Road up to Plum Creek Parkway causing slow speeds.

(credit: CBS)

When construction is finished, there will be an express toll lane in each direction. Work should be finished by the fall of 2022.

 

Comments