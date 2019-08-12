



– Want the scoop on Denver’s most talked-about local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which places are extra cool, right now.

Rose & Thorn

This Latin American restaurant and cocktail bar is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, cocktail bars saw a median 3.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Rose & Thorn saw a 54.2% increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout.

Located at 1433 17th St., Suite 150, in LoDo, Rose & Thorn specializes in artisan cocktails and elevated street food with Latin flair. Menu items to look for include Cuban pork chops, Venezuelan empanadas, duck taquitos, coconut ginger ceviche, Caribbean curry chicken and even a whole 30-pound suckling pig.

The Egg Shell

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about the Central Business District’s The Egg Shell, the popular breakfast and brunch cafe is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp saw a median 2.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, The Egg Shell bagged a 6.8% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.8 times more reviews than expected, based on its past performance.

Open at 950 17th St. since 2015, The Egg Shell is known for its classic breakfast and lunch dishes prepared in-house with fresh, local ingredients. The cafe also offers coffee and espresso beverages, along with a variety of on-demand takeaway fare.

Tap & Burger Belleview Station

The Denver Tech Center’s Tap & Burger Belleview Station is also making waves. Open at 4910 S. Newport St., the beer bar, which also serves burgers and other food options, has seen a 10.7% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.5% for all businesses tagged “Burgers” on Yelp.

Tap & Burger Belleview Station features an assortment of signature burgers, chicken wings, sandwiches, salads and shareable plates on its menu, plus a sizable list of Colorado craft beers. Over the past month, it’s seen its Yelp rating improve from 3.5 stars to four stars.

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

Northeast Denver’s Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden is the city’s buzziest traditional American establishment by the numbers.

Located at at 4995 Argonne St., the popular beer garden and traditional American gastropub, which serves food items like burgers, wings and brats, increased its new review count by 4.5% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.8% for the Yelp category “American (Traditional).” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.6 times more reviews than expected, based on past performance.

In addition to being known for its extensive beer selection, Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden also provides indoor and outdoor games for entertainment, including ping-pong, corn hole and bocce ball.

Article provided by Hoodline.